Dulquer Salmaan Posts Anniversary Wish For His Parents, Says 'we Strive To Be Like You'

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan frequently posts pictures with his family on Instagram and today, on the occasion of Mammootty's anniversary, he shared a throwback picture of his parents. The actor extended a heartwarming wish to his parents and called them 'couple goals'. Here is everything you need to know about Dulquer Salmaan's latest Instagram post and more.

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post

100 Days of Love star Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram earlier today, on May 6, 2021, to wish his parents Mammootty and Sulfath Kutty on their wedding anniversary. Dulquer shared a throwback picture of the lovely couple from one of their holidays and captioned it, "Happy anniversary Umma and Pa. This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like!" The Theevram star even added several hashtags along with his caption like couple goals, beacons of love, happy folk, love birds among others.

Fan reactions on Dulquer Salmaan's post

Dulquer Salmaan has a following of 7.7 million people on the social networking site and his latest post about wishing his parents on their wedding anniversary garnered close to 645k likes within just an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with anniversary wishes and called them a lovely couple. While one of Dulquer's followers wrote, "My dearest mammookka and itha❤️ ☺️Happy wedding anniversary 🥰", another one commented saying, "Absolutely just so cute and adorable. Happpppppppppieeee Anniversary to them 💗💗💗."

On the professional front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the film, Maniyarayile Ashokan, in which the actor had a cameo role in addition to his role as the narrator. He will next be seen in the biographical crime drama film titled Kurup as the titular character, along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. Salmaan will also feature in the action thriller film Salute, which the actor recently finished filming. The actor also has the romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nakshatra Nagesh. Both films are yet to announce a release date but are set to release sometime in 2021.

