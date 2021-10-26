Dulquer Salmaan Praises Kalyani Ahead Of 'Hridayam' Release: 'You've Put Your Heart In It'

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan are gearing up for the release of their romantic drama Hridayam, which is set to premiere in January next year. The leading duo, along with other members onboard the project recently received praises from actor Dulquer Salmaan, who penned a note expressing his excitement ahead of the film's release. Salmaan began his appreciation by lauding the film's recently released song Darshana and further mentioned the actors and the director's contributions.

While appreciating Kalyani, Dulquer made a slight hint at her rumoured relationship with co-star Pranav. "I have no doubt you've put your heart into Hridayam (pun intended)", he wrote. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film also stars Darshana Rajendran as the second female lead.

Dulquer Salmaan praises Hridayam team

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, October 25, the superstar uploaded the note, which read, "Loving this song Darshana from the movie Hridayam. The film releases worldwide in January 2022 through Merryland cinemas. All the best Appu (Pranav) I cannot wait to see what you have done in the film. Whatever I have seen from the song is WOW!!! I've always believed you'll be a huge star and I think Hridayam is gonna be where you shine brightest." Calling out Kal-zone (Kalyani), he mentioned "I have no doubt you've put your heart into Hridayam (pun intended)."

Praising Vineeth, Salmaan noted how the duo has always rooted for each other. "I pray this is your biggest and becomes the crown jewel of your already fantastic portfolio of films to date." he wrote. He later wished the entire team of the film and noted that he's looking forward to seeing the "art and magic you've all created".

Meanwhile, Dulquer will be collaborating with director Soubin Shahir for the upcoming film titled Othiram Kadakam. Sharing the character poster from the film, he wrote," "Totally channelling the birthday vibes in this!!... This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it." He will also be seen in filmmaker R Balki's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist alongside Sunny Deol. Touted to be a thriller, it also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DULQUER SALMAAN/ @KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN)