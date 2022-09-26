Dulquer Salmaan Recalls Earning ₹2,000 From First Acting Gig; 'No Nepotism Advantage...'

South actor Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Chup: Revenge of an Artist, co-starring Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The actor is touted to be one of the brightest stars of the South film industry and is known for his down-to-earth nature. Dulquer recently spoke about nepotism and said that it didn't benefit him in any way, despite him being the son of megastar Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about nepotism

Recently, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Salmaan stated that his first paycheck was Rs 2,000, which he earned from an acting gig, and further said that he had made his place in the industry due to his talents and not because of his father.

"I was 10 years old. This has nothing to do with my dad, this is not some nepotism advantage. I was randomly picked by Mr Rajiv Menon’s ad agency. They came to my school to pick kids for a TVC and I was one of those who got picked. They gave me ₹ 2,000 for that," he said.

Dulquer further stated that he gave a good chunk of his first paycheck to his grandparents and mother. The Sita Ramam actor spoke about the conversation he had with his mother, as a young boy. He said, "It was like unheard of money. Like it was some amount of Rs 2 crore or something. I was like 9 or 10 years old. I gave ₹ 500 to my grandparents and the rest to my mother. And then I used to keep being like ‘Maa that ₹ 2,000 I have no, can I buy this.’ So then my mom is like ‘you finished that ₹ 2,000 long ago.'' ''She still talks about this,'' the actor further said.

On the professional front, Dulquer has been garnering praises for his latest Hindi release Chup: Revenge of an Artist. Helmed by R. Balki, the film has received a lot of positive reviews from fans as well as critics. Prior to Chup: Revenge of an Artist, the actor worked on Sita Ramam, which was a huge commercial success. Salmaan played the role of an orphaned soldier in the film.

