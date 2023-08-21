Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Father Mammootty Refused To 'call In Favours' For Him

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his film King Of Kotha. The actor was recently seen in Raj and DK's Guns and Gulaabs, which marked his OTT debut. Recently, speaking to Humans of Bombay, the actor revealed that he carved his own niche in the industry, and his father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty refused to "call in favours" for him.

Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha is an action-thriller directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan has featured in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil language films.

He made his Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor.

"I am not going to do anything for you," Mammootty told Dulquer Salmaan

In the interview, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that he had a "breakdown moment" when he told his parents he wished to pursue acting. Recalling his father's reaction, the Solo actor said that he denied helping him or calling in favours for him. "I had a breakdown moment when I told my folks what I wanted to do. My dad was like, ‘I am not going to do anything for you, I am not going to call in any favours, I am not going to get you any opportunity," Dulquer recalled his father telling him. Dulquer disclosed that Mammootty told him to figure out his way in the industry.

Mammootty's advice to Dulquer Salmaan

Speaking about the one piece of advice his dad gave him, the Sita Ramam actor revealed that Mammootty told him to learn to take criticism while adding he won't be able to protect him when people will try to pull him down owing to his privileged background. "They will try to bring you down more because you are my son and I don’t know how to protect you," Dulquer told the portal recalling his father's word of advice.

(Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his father doesnt say it but he is proud of him | Image: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan, who has become one of the prominent figures in the film industry, revealed that his father Mammootty is "quitely" proud of him. "He doesn’t say things to my face but it’s there. He has certain conversations with his close group and I can tell that he is very proud," he concluded.