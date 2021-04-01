Dulquer Salmaan Reveals New Look From 'Salute'; Says 'Being Aravind Karunakaran!'

The Zoya Factor star Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to grace the big screen with his upcoming action-thriller 'Salute'. Recently, the official teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's Salute announced its release date and now, the actor revealed a new look of his character, Aravind Karunakaran. Check out the new casual look of Dulquer Salmaan in Salute here!

Dulquer Salmaan as Aravind Karunakaran

The 34-year-old actor took to his Instagram to reveal the new look of his role in 'Salute'. In the picture, Salmaan sported a casual look with a dark blue shirt with denim jeans. Clad with a watch, Salmaan posed with a relaxed smile for the picture. This look of Dulquer Salmaan's came as quite a contrast from the earlier look revealed where he can be seen sporting a police uniform, clad with a motorcycle.

Netizens' reaction to Dulquer Salmaan's Salute look

Fans could not help but fawn over the actor as praises for the new, casual look came pouring in under the post. Heart and fire emojis were spammed throughout the comment section for the actor as many fans wrote 'cute' and 'handsome' in the comment section. One fan commented 'Perfecto' while another chimed in writing 'my handsome brother'.

Pic Credit: Dulquer Salmaan IG

Dulquer Salmaan in Salute

Set to release later this year, Salute is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production house Wayfarer Films. Salmaan will be seen playing the role of a policeman in this upcoming action-thriller. Bollywood actress Diana Penty will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan, marking her Malayalam debut. Along with the main cast, the supporting cast consists of talented actors like Manoj K Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Ganapathi S Poduval.

Dulquer Salmaan's recent post of Salute

Recently, the Charlie actor took to his Instagram to reveal the release date of the official teaser of Salute. He asked his fans in the caption if they were ready for the movie to come out. In the poster shared by the actor, he can be seen sporting yet another casual look while sipping on tea. Fans are highly anticipating Dulquer Salmaan's Salute.

Promo Pic Credit: Dulquer Salmaan.

