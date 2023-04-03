Dulquer Salmaan Says Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Personally Invited Him To The NMACC Gala

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who recently attended the NMACC gala in Mumbai, took to Instagram to reveal that ShlokA Mehta and Isha Ambani personally invited him to the event. He penned down a note in praise of the newly inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The actor was a guest at the NMACC Gala alongside his wife Amaal Sufiya. He also posted the NMACC gala looks of himself and Sufiya in a series of pictures.

Salmaan began the post by saying that it was “such a delight” for him to mark his presence at the opening of the NMACC. He added that as per his understanding, the NMACC will become the “go-to destination” for events about arts and culture on both national and international levels. The Sita Raman actor gave his respect to Mukesh and Nita Ambani for the attention to detail they brought on a project of such a massive scale.

He also said, on behalf of Amaal Safiya and himself, a “special thanks” to Isha and Shloka Ambani for giving them an invite personally. He also thanked them for checking on the couple. Dulquer wore a checkered grey blazer and paired it with a black pair of trousers. Safiya, on the other hand, wore a gorgeous black dress. Check out his post down below.

Stars at the NMACC

The function received visitors from throughout the globe. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others were present at the event. Many popular faces from the world of cricket, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah also marked their presence.

Many international faces were also present during the extravagant affair. Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya attended the event. American supermodel Gigi Hadid also made waves at the NMACC gala.