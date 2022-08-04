Dulquer Salmaan Says Pan-India Label In Cinema 'overused'; 'Don't Think It Applies To Me'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan started off in the film industry as a Malayalam actor. He made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Second Show in 2012 and further went on to star in several romance dramas, and crime thrillers. While the actor hails from an acting background, he has worked in various languages in his decade-long career. Apart from Malayalam cinema, the actor has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Amid the ongoing debate about the term Pan-India, Dulquer Salmaan recently broke his silence on the same and shared his views on the label.

Dulquer Salmaan recently had a chat with Pinkvilla and expressed his views on the Pan-India label. In his answer, the actor mentioned that the label is being overused and quipped how an actor who can make a film work across the country and make it a success is only an actor. He further added how he has worked in multiple industries and the label does not apply to him.

The actor said, "I think it's a very overused label, I think an actor who can make a film work across India and turn into a huge hit, maybe that's apparently an actor. I'm just somebody who works in multiple industries, so I don't think it applies to me."

Dulquer Salmaan on completing 10 years in the industry

During the chat, the Karwaan star mentioned how his journey in the industry has been "amazing" and quipped if somebody had told him what he would be doing a decade ago, he would have probably laughed at them. He added, "I would have never believed something like that to be possible, but it's been organic, and every film has opened new doors. Every chance that I took, and every chance somebody took on me as well as every bet director made with me, changed direction in the course of my career."

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sita Ramam. The romance drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, the film will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan