Dulquer Salmaan Shares 7 Looks From 'Hey Sinamika'; Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts 'Whatte Homie'

Just days after dropping the trailer of his upcoming film, Hey Sinamika, actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to share seven different looks that he tried during his look test for the movie. The latest post is a testimony that the makers did not leave any stone unturned to outline his character Yaazhan from the film. Dulquer Salmaan vivid looks have also ended up garnering the right amount of anticipation for his role.

Dulquer Salmaan different looks for 'Hey Sinamika'

In the post shared by the South actor, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen donning 7 different ensembles. However, his messy hair and spotless white sneakers remain the same throughout the photo series. While sharing the photos online, the actor wrote, "Finding Yaazhan!", leaving fans to anticipate as to which look he's has opted for throughout the film. Check out the post shared by him below:

As soon as the post caught the attention of co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, she immediately resorted to the comments section of the post to compliment the actor. She wrote, "Whatte homie" before finishing her praise with a fire emoticon. Meanwhile, even his followers hailed Dulquer Salmaan for his vivid looks. One called him 'handsome', another lauded his 'attitude'. Take a look at the reactions below:

It was on February 16, when the actor unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie. While sharing the clip online he wrote, "It’s finally hereeeee !!! 😍 #HeySinamikaTrailer is out now in Tamil and Telugu! Love gets complicated this season with @kajalaggarwalofficial @aditiraohydari and meee!! Directed by @brinda_gopal. Produced by @officialjiostudios." Watch Hey Sinamika's trailer below:



The plot of the movie is still under wraps but going by trailer it appears to be a complex modern romantic story in addition to a love triangle. Hey, Sinamika is all set to hit the big screens next month on March 3, 2022. Apart from Hey Sinamika, Dulquer Salmaan has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. Post the release of this movie, he will feature in Rosshan Andrrews' crime thriller, Salute. He also has Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and an untitled Hanu Raghavapudi film in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan)