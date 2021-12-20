Dulquer Salmaan Shares A Jolly Birthday Wish To 'Bangalore Days' Co-star Nazriya Nazim

Fresh off the success of his latest crime thriller Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media to share a doting wish to longtime friend Nazriya Nazim. Celebrating her 27th birthday, the young actor was showered with love and wishes from the fans and friends from the industry alike via social media. The duo had previously worked on Anjali Menon's 2014 romantic drama Bangalore Days.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Nazriya Nazim

Taking to his Instagram on December 20, the 35-year-old actor shared a throwback selfie with the birthday girl to celebrate the latter turning a year older. The duo were all smiles in the selfie as the actor shared an inside joke in the caption. Calling Nazriya 'Kunyi', he wrote, ''Naaachu nachu nachu nachu nachu nachuuuuuu 🎵🎼 !!! Wishing you the bestest birthday kunyi !! 😘😘❤️❤️❤️'' Check the post here.

Birthday girl Nazriya Nazim was quick to reply to him by joining on the joke. She wrote, ''Bum bum bum bum bum 🎵 thank u so much bum !!!!!'' and adorned the reply with many heart emojis. The duo's on-screen chemistry has majorly been the reason behind the success of their films. However, their off-screen playful chemistry has served as friendship goals over the years.

An example of the same was Nazriya wishing Dulquer earlier this year by writing, ''Happy happy birthday bum !!! It’s been a long journey as us ….n we will always be “kunyi and bum” to each other no matter what …. Thanx for being born n being there for kunyi always We love u so much n hope this year is only filled with happiness . You ,ama n mumu are my own ❤ Yours truly Kunyi!”

More on Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim

Apart from Bangalore Days, the duo has also worked together in movies like Salalah Mobiles, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, and Maniyarayile Ashokan. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Salute, Hey Sinamika and Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha. On the other hand, Nazriya Nazim was last seen in the film Maniyarayile Ashokan. She is set to appear in the movie Ante Sundaraniki opposite Nani.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan/nazriyafahadh