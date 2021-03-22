Dulquer Salmaan Shares Fresh 'Kurup' Posters; Announces Teaser Release Date

South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan recently took to social media to share a series of new posters of his upcoming film, Kurup. In the posters shared, the actor can be seen donning the role of a rich cunning man, who is leaning on a vintage car. The actor has mentioned through the caption for the post that the film will be hitting the theatres soon. Dulquer Salmaan’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving his new avatar and have been waiting for the film to release.

Dulquer Salmaan releases new Kurup posters

South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of new posters of Kurup and fans have been loving every bit of it. In this biopic film, the actor is seen playing the role of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who was famous for a notorious murder in Alapuzha. The posters have been created in four different languages, indicating that the film will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

In the poster, actor Dulquer Salmaan can be seen dressed in a black formal jacket, which has been put together with a cream coloured shirt. A set of off-white pants have also been added to the look, enhancing the style quotient instantly. He is also spotted wearing a unique beard style which was a famous style quotient in the 2000s. He is also seen leaning on a posh vintage car, which indicates that the character will be a rich and sophisticated man.

In the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan has mentioned the entire team of Kurup, including actors Sunny Wayne and Sobhita Dhulipala, who are expected to play important roles in the film. He has mentioned that the film will hit the theatres soon and the teaser of the film Kurup will be released on March 26, 2021. Have a look at the new posters on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of fans have spoken highly of the upcoming film Kurup. They have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming biopic and have also enquired about the release date of the film. Have a look at a few of the comments.

