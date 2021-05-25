Dulquer Salmaan Shares New Still From 'Salute' Movie; Pens A Strong Message

Malayalam actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan recently wrapped up the filming of his upcoming movie Salute. The actor will be playing the role of a cop for the first time ever in the movie. As India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19, Dulquer recently took to his social media page to pen a powerful note and unveiled the new poster of Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan shares 'Salute' movie poster

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer wrote, " Someday when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened." The actor who will be playing the role of Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran in the Rosshan Andrrews' Salute, also shared a poster of the movie in which the actor is seen wearing his police uniform and is standing in the middle of a political rally. Check out the poster of Dulquer Salmaan's new movie below;

Netizens react to 'Salute' poster

Fans of the actor were thrilled to see Dulquer Salmaan in action as a cop in the poster and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Rosshan Andrrews who is the director of Salute also commented on the picture with a thumbs-up emoji. Many other celebs like Anson Paul, Salute co-star Manoj K Jayan, Sneha Taurani and others also commented on Dulquer's post. Take a look.

All about Dulquer's Salute

Reported to be a unique cop drama, Dulquer Salmaan's Salute is written by National award winner duo Bobby- Sanjay. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production company Wayfarer Films. Bollywood actor Diana Penty who made her debut in Bollywood with Cocktail will be venturing into Malayalam cinema for the first time with Salute. The movie also stars Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez in key roles. The movie also marks to be the first collaboration between Dulquer and Rosshan. The crew wrapped up the filming of Salute on April 9 and Dulquer had penned a heartwarming note expressing his gratitude to all the cast and crew for giving their all while working for the movie. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

