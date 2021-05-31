Dulquer Salmaan Shares Post Addressing His Fake Accounts On Clubhouse, Says Its 'not Cool'

A new social media platform named Clubhouse has become the talk of the town as its downloads in India crossed one lac within days. Moreover, several Indian celebrities, including Anupam Kher, also joined the invitation-only social media app. While people are creating accounts on this new audio chat platform, some are also impersonating to be someone else. Dulquer Salmaan recently addressed one such situation, as he asked people to stop creating his fake accounts.

Dulquer Salmaan addresses his fake profiles on Clubhouse

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his social media handles to announce that he is not on the new social media app Clubhouse. Dulquer also shared some images of his fake accounts on Clubhouse. He wrote, "So, I am not on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine." He further asked the imposters to stop creating his fake accounts as he wrote, "Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool!.''

So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool ! pic.twitter.com/kiKBAfWlCf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 31, 2021

Several fans of the actor came forward to support him. One of them wrote, "Followers list is enough to find out the real DQ na. One min silence to those 13,3,2 followers". Another one wrote, "Haha funny don't worry about that much. We won't believe it. We know you". Some also asked him to join Clubhouse. Here's how fans are reacting to Dulquer Salmaan's latest tweets.

Dulquer Salmaan hopes to go back to making movies

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Twitter handle to express his feelings amid the induced COVID-19 lockdown. Through a tweet, he expressed how he would go back to making movies once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. He wrote, "Someday when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened." The Karwaan actor also shared the poster of his upcoming film Salute.

Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. @DianaPenty@Music_Santhosh @sreekar_prasad #RoshanAndrews #BobbySanjay #salutemovie pic.twitter.com/RZMSX9YczZ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 23, 2021

On Dulquer's work front

Dulquer Salmaan last appeared in the films Kannum Kannum Kollaeyadithaal and Varane Avashyamund in 2020. He would feature in the upcoming films Kurup and Salute. Kurup was set to release on May 28, 2021. However, the film's release got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

