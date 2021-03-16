Dulquer Salmaan Shows Off 'DQ' Monogrammed Pyjamas; Says He 'feels Like A School Boy'

On March 16, 2021, South star Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of selfie pictures featuring himself. In the pictures, he can be seen showing off his monogrammed pyjamas. One can also see his hair neatly side-parted and him sporting a horseshoe-style moustache. Sharing the pictures, he expressed his love for the outfit and penned a sweet note for the outlet. He also said that he ‘feels like a school boy’ wearing the same.

Dulquer Salmaan flaunts DQ monogrammed pyjamas

In the pictures, Dulquer can be seen donning white coloured customised pyjamas which has ‘DQ’ embroidered on the chest pocket and is car-printed in blue and green colour. He flashed a faded smile while clicking the selfies. As for the caption, Dulquer penned, “Thank you for the super cool PJs @littleeli.in!! Love the dQ monogram and the cars in the print!!! It’s got me all over it! All the best you guys! Special love to Eli! ‘#feellikeaschoolboy’”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. DJ Sekhar commented, “It’s so cool I will wear em outside. I know it’s a poor joke”. A fan commented, “S.I Aravindh Karunakaran @dqsalmaan Can’t wait ikka”. A netizen called him ‘handsome’ and dropped a heart-eyed face and fire emoji.

Dulquer is an active Instagram as he frequently entertains his fans with snippets from his personal and professional life. On March 15, 2021, the actor shared yet another selfie picture with his co-actor, Manoj K Jayan. He wished the latter on his birthday and penned a long heartfelt note for him. In the picture, the duo can be seen donning the cop uniform and having a gala time on the sets. They flashed their bright smiles while capturing the selfie pic.

Dulquer captioned the post as, “Wishing Manoj ettan the happiest of birthdays!! One of the kindest, most patient and most positive people I’ve known. It’s my absolute privilege to act with you again. You are the life of our set and we all crowd around you to hear your stories and your incredible humour makes our day everyday!!”. He concluded, “Happy birthday etta. I know you don’t like to make a lot of noise about your birthday. But I couldn’t resist” with a string of emojis. Shani Shaki commented, “He is such a sweet heart” with a red heart.

On the work front, the list of Dulquer Salmaan's movies releasing soon is Kurup, Salute and Hey Sinamika. Dulquer is also bankrolling both the Malayalam films- Kurup and Salute. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Maniyarayile Ashokan.

A peek into Dulquer Salmaan's photos

