Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Unsolved Mystery 'Kurup': Know More About Cast, Plot, Trailer

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Kurup which is slated to release theatrically on November 12. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments. Drawing inspiration from a real-life incident, Kurup is an adventure drama that is based on Kerala's most elusive criminal who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. The actor spoke about the film at the pre-release event and shared that film is special for him as well as his entire team.

The actor during the event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday promised that the film’s trailer is merely a glimpse of the one per cent of the film. He further said, "I am very sure it’s going to be an amazing experience for everybody who is going to watch it. The story and idea (of the movie) are universal and that is why we are releasing it across languages. It always makes me happy to come back to Hyderabad. I always say I don’t think there are bigger cinema lovers than the Telugu audience."

'Kurup' cast

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars an ensemble star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pillai in supporting roles. The film score and songs are composed by Sushin Shyam. The film has been reportedly shot across various cities including Palakkad, Thrissur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bhopal, and Dubai.

'Kurup' plot

The forthcoming film is a crime-thriller biographical film, which is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup that is being played by Dulquer. The film brings forth the story of the elusive mastermind whose 37-year-old murder case has turned into folklore in Kerala. Sukumara is accused of murdering a man named Chacko in 1984, using Chacko’s corpse to fake his own death, and claiming insurance money.

'Kurup' trailer

The trailer of the film was recently screened at the world’s biggest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The trailer is high on the action with a lot of power-packed stunts performed. This is the first time a Malayalam movie from the South Indian state of Kerala is flashing on the glassy panels of Burj Khalifa. Dulquer witnessed the trailer with his wife, Amaal Sufia, and daughter, Maryam Salmaan. The trailer also showed how Sukumara Kurup is still an unsolved mystery for many. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the tale of a fugitive still on the run for over three decades.

(Image: Instagram/dqsalmaan)