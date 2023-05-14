Dulquer Salmaan Teams Up With Vaathi Filmmaker Venky Atluri For New Film

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is set to team up with "Vaathi" filmmaker Venky Atluri for his next directorial venture.

The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The makers announced the project on their official social media handles.

"The uber cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by the our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer," the post read.

Shoot of the film will begin in October and the makers are planning to release the movie next year.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in gangster drama "King Of Kotha", directed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Atluri's last directorial venture was "Vaathi", starring Dhanush. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.