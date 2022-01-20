Dulquer Salmaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Has Mild Flu Symptoms

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account on Thursday and announced that he has tested positive for COVID. He informed that he has 'mild flu symptoms' and also requested anyone who came in close contact with him over the last few days to get tested for the virus if they experience any symptoms. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his films Hey Sinamika and Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan tests COVID positive

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the country, several much-loved actors from the film fraternity have tested positive for the virus. Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media account on Thursday and broke the news to his fans, as he gave them an update about his health. He mentioned that other than mild flu symptoms he is alright. He stated that he has begun isolating himself at home after his diagnosis. He also urged individuals to 'stay vigilant' and reminded them that the pandemic was not yet over. The actor's announcement on Instagram read-

"I have just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms. This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe."

Dulquer Salmaan on the work front

The actor is currently basking in the success of his hit song Achamillai, which marked his first Tamil rap number. The song also saw the actor shake a leg and fans are now matching steps with him online. The music video of the song recently crossed 3 Million views and is from his upcoming film Hey Sinamika. The actor's cop drama Salute was initially meant to release on January 14, 2022, but was postponed owing to the rising COVID cases in the country.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan