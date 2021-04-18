Dulquer Salmaan To NTR Jr, Starkids Who Made It Big In The South Indian Film Industry

The South Indian movie industry over the years have seen plenty of star kids making it big in the industry. From South Indian superstar Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan to N. T. Rama Rao's grandson N. T. Rama Rao Jr. these star kids proved and established their individual identity in cinema. Check out the list of star kids who made it big in the South Indian movie industry.

1.Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan prominently works in Malayalam movies but has also featured in various Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. The actor is the son of the famous South Indian actor Mammootty. Salmaan made his debut in 2012 through the action crime movie Second Show. He played the role of an ex-convict named Hari, his role in the movie earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the movie Karwaan opposite the late actor Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Dulquer was praised for his acting in the movie. Some of Dulquer Salmaan's movies include Bangalore Days, Ustad Hotel, The Zoya Factor, Varane Avashyamund and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The actor will next be seen in the biographical crime drama Kurup based on the life of the wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan will also be producing the movie.

2.N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. is known for his work in the Telugu film industry. The actor is the grandson of the Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. Rama Rao is one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu movie industry. Rama Rao first entered the film industry through the movie Ramayanam as a child actor and the movie went on to win National Film Award for Best Children's Film. The actor made his adult debut in the year 2001 in the romantic comedy Ninnu Choodalani. He shot for the movie Student No.1 before Ninnu Choodalani but the former was released after Ninnu Choodalani. Both the movies turned out to be successful during their run. A few popular N. T. Rama Rao Jr movies are Aadi, Simhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

3. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran is the son of the famous Malayalam actor and producer Sukumaran. Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the top leading actors in the South Indian movie industry. He primarily works in Malayalam movies but has over the eyes also featured in various Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. The actor made his acting debut in 2002 with a leading role in Ranjith's romantic drama Nandanam. The movie went on to become a commercial success. The actor was next seen in the Romantic political crime thriller Vaasthavam. His role in the movie earned him Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor and made him the youngest recipient of the award at age 24. Few of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies include Indian Rupee, Celluloid, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mozhi, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Lucifer.

4.Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu industry. The actor is the son of the famous producer and actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna made his acting debut as a child artist through the 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu. Later on, the actor made his adult debut in 1986 through the Telugu film Vikram. The actor is a recipient of various prestigious accolades like nine state Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and two National Film Awards. Some of Nagarjuna's commercially and critically successful movies include Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Agni Varsha, Sri Ramadasu, Ragada, Devadas, and Nuvvu Vastavani. Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya is also one of the top leading actors in the South Indian movie industry.

