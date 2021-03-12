Dulquer Salmaan Unveils Poster Of Saiju Kurup's 100th Film On His B'day, Pens A Sweet Note

It is actor Saiju Kurup's birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday actor-turned-producer and good friend of Saiju, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram to unveil the first look poster of the movie Upacharapoorvam GundaJayan. The Saiju Kurup starrer is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. The Bangalore Days actor also penned a sweet birthday note for his brother Saiju wishing him 100 times more happiness and health.

Dulquer Salmaan unveils first look poster of Upacharapoorvam GundaJayan

The movie marks to be the 100th movie of Saiju Kurup's career. Sharing a first look poster of the movie, Dulquer wrote, "Here is a first look poster from Upacharapoorvam GundaJayan! This film marks my brother Saiju Kurup’s 100th film. And today being his birthday what better gift than to share this poster. We at Wayfarer Films are extremely happy to be a part of this lovely film and team. Happy Birthday Saiju Bhai !!! Here’s wishing you 100s more and all happiness, good cheer and health!" The film is helmed by Arun Vaiga and written by Rajesh Varma. The film also star actors Siju Wilson and Shabareesh Varma in key roles.

Netizens react to Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post

Malayalam actor Deepti Sati commented on Dulquer's post by writing, "Woaah" and Malayalam actor Manoj Jayan also commented on the post and wished the actor all the best for his next venture. Fans of the actor were also quick to react to the poster and flooded his Instagram comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the fan comments below:

Dulquer Salmaan's movies

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has a jam-packed schedule and is currently working and producing a handful of movies. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his movie Hey Sinamika in which he will be seen alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He will next be seen in the movie Kurup which is based on the real-life story of Sukumaran Kurup a fugitive from Kerala whose cons have perplexed the people of Kerala for a long time. Kurup is set to release sometime later this year.

The actor also recently posted his first look from his upcoming movie Salute which will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews with Diana Penty as the female lead. Dulquer will be playing the role of a cop for the first time ever in Salute.

