Dulquer Salmaan Wishes 'Lalettan' And Team 'Barroz' After Film's Poster Release

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to social media to wish team Barroz as they conducted their Muhurat Pooja on Wednesday. He shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt note for the entire team which has been involved in the making of this film. He also specifically mentioned Mohanlal as he will be making his debut as a director, through this fantasy-drama. The film has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans as various big names have been involved in the cast and crew.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes ‘Barroz’ team

Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to address the release of Barroz poster, which has lately been going viral across social media platforms. In the poster shared, actor Mohanlal can be seen dressed in a warrior’s attire while holding a sword and headgear in his arms. A young girl can also be spotted in the poster, donning a stunning red gown, indicating that she will have an important role to play in the film. The poster of the film had been officially released by Mohanlal through his social media and it was eventually re-shared by a bunch of celebrities to show their love and support for the upcoming venture.

In the small note added next to the poster, Dulquer Salmaan has mentioned that he is sending out his best wishes to Mohanlal, who will make his directorial debut with this film. He has added that this film will be another feather to an already full cap as he believes Mohanlal possesses various talents and skills. He has also mentioned that he cannot wait to witness what the magnum opus will have in store for the audience. He has further added that the poster and the name of the film already look quite great and intriguing. Have a look at the note on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram here.

The film Barroz is an upcoming fantasy drama film that will star Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie is directed by the superstar while the production part will be handled by Antony Perumbavoor. The film is expected to go on floors soon since the Pooja ceremony was carried out on Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

