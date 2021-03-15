Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Manoj K Jayan On His Birthday, Calls Him 'one Of The Kindest'

Dulquer Salmaan shared screen space with Manoj K Jayan in the third segment of his 2017 anthology movie Solo. The latter is celebrating his birthday on March 15, 2021, and Salmaan took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of the two and wished him. Read along to take a look at the picture and what Salmaan had to say.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Manoj K Jayan on his birthday

In the picture shared by Dulquer Salmaan, the two are seen together in the World of Siva segment of the 2017 anthology movie Solo. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the movie, where both of them donned costumes of policemen.

In the movie, Dulquer played the role of a gangster named Siva, wherein Jayan played the role of Bhadhran, who was a crime boss and also the former’s mentor. Dulquer appreciated Manoj in his caption and shared how he is a patient and positive person. In a heartfelt caption, Dulquer wrote, “Wishing Manoj ettan the happiest of birthdays !! One of the kindest, most patient and most positive people I’ve known. It’s my absolute privilege to act with you again. You are the life of our set and we all crowd around you to hear your stories and your incredible humour makes our day everyday !! Happy birthday Etta. I know you don’t like to make a lot of noise about your birthday. But I couldn’t resist” followed by a bunch of kisses and hugs emojis.

The picture has been liked over 618k times since it was shared on the social media platform. Actor Shani Shaki and Saiju Kurup have also commented about Manoj Jayan and sent wishes his way in the comments under the post, along with the fans. Jayan also replied to the post and thanked Salmaan for his wishes, he wrote, “Thank you so much Dulquer. I don't know how to explain how I feel at the moment, but I surely know, this is THE best gift I could've ever asked for, coming from you especially. Truly means a lot, thank you so much”. Take a look at some of the comments on Dulquer Salmaan's post below.

