Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Mohanlal On His Birthday: 'May You Continue To Win Our Hearts'

South Indian star Mohanlal celebrates his birthday today, on 21st May, and celebs from all over the industry have been pouring in wishes for the megastar. On the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday, Dulquer Salmaan also took to his Instagram and dedicated a post to the megastar. The Karwaan actor shared an unseen throwback photo of Mohanlal and extended his wishes.

Dulquer Salmaan's wishes for Mohanlal

To commemorate Mohanlal's birthday, Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post featured an unseen throwback photo of the Lucifer actor from his early days. While sharing the photo, Dulquer Salmaan wrote that he hoped the veteran actor continues to amaze and entertain everyone with his unforgettable characters. The Bangalore Days actor wrote, "Wishing our dearest Lalettan a very happy birthday !! May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters". Most of the fans took to the actor's post to wish Mohanlal in the comment section and left heart emoticons.

On the work front, Mohanlal was recently seen in the crime drama movie Drishyam 2: The Resumption. The movie is a sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam, which was also remade in Hindi. The movie stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil alongside Mohanlal, reprising their roles from the prequel. Veteran actor Sai Kumar plays a pivotal cameo. The story takes place six years after the events of the original movie.

Upcoming Mohanlal movies

The veteran actor will next be seen in the epic historical war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. The movie is set in the 16th century and tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, naval commander of the Samoothiri, known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. The movie features Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles. The actor will also be seen in the action thriller movie Ram reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph. Actress Trisha will be seen as the female lead opposite Mohanlal.

Mohanlal will next be seen in the action drama Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. The movie will also feature Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty in supporting cast.

