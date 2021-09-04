Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amal Sufiya On B'day, Says 'can't Imagine Life Without You'

Dulquer Salmaan has been married to his loving wife, Amal Sufiya, for almost a decade. The couple had a love-arranged marriage and tied the knot in December 2011. They are often seen cheering for each other and having a fun family time with their daughter. Dulquer Salmaam's wife, Amal, is celebrating her birthday today, September 4, 2021. Here is how the Karwaan actor wished his "confidence and security" with a heartfelt note.

Dulquer Salmaan pens a sweet note for wife Amal's birthday

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared a series of photos with his wife Amal and daughter Maryam. In the caption, the actor shared how the two have been celebrating Amal's birthday together for the past 10 years. He wrote, "Happy birthday Am! It’s been a decade of your birthdays and I still don’t run out of things to write. Heres to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two fav subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together, to always finding each other, no matter how much we grow or spend time apart." "I can’t imagine a life without my rock, my partner, my baby momma, my confidence and my security. Thank you for coming into my life and giving it purpose and meaning. For making all my dreams come true. For entertaining every ambitious plan. For settling my every insecurity and fear. You are my mind muscle. My mental core! Here’s celebrating you! Happy birthday, baby! I love you long time!" he added.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya tied the knot on December 22, 2011. In an interview, Dulquer Salmaan revealed their marriage was a "love-cum-arranged" setting. He shared how he and Amal first went for a coffee date and the Kali actor informed his parents about it. The couple welcomed their daughter Maryam in May 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has several projects in his pipeline. The actor is currently waiting for the release of his films Kurup and Salute. On his birthday in July, Dulquer Salmaan announced another film King Of Kotha. The actor revealed the film is his dream project in which he is working with his best friend Abhilash Joshiy.

IMAGE: DULQUER SALMAAN'S INSTAGRAM