Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Up Shooting For 'Salute'; Shares New Poster On His 35th Birthday

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, July 28. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming movie Salute. While sharing the poster Salmaan also mentioned that he had completed the shoot for the action thriller movie.

Dulquer Salmaan shares 'Salute' poster

Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of a cop named SI Aravind Karunakaran in the movie. The movie will also feature Diana Penty and Manoj K. Jayan in the lead roles. As the actor shared the poster, he wrote that he had completed the shoot for the movie and was really excited for the audience to see it. He wrote "For all those showering me with so much love, here is a brand new poster from Team Salute. We just wrapped up the shoot and it was such an incredible experience. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it."

Earlier Salmaan had shared another poster of Salute and accompanied the post with an endearing message. Sharing the poster he wrote "Someday when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. #stay strong #stay safe #we shall overcome."

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the biographical crime thriller Kurup. The movie is based on the life of one of the most wanted criminals in India, Sukumara Kurup. Salmaan will be playing the role of Sukumara, the movie will also feature actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. He will also be seen in the Tamil romantic comedy movie Hey Sinamika. The movie follows the story of a couple, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, and how five years into their marriage, the wife has had enough of her fussy, stay-at-home husband and plans for a divorce. The movie will also star Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.

