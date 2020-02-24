Dulquer Salmaan Wraps Up His Upcoming Film 'Kurup' With This Emotional Post

Dulquer Salman is known for his acting skills and wonderful screen presence. A renowned name in the Malayalam movie industry, he is also a playback singer and film producer. His looks and style sense is also praised by his fans. The actor was currently working on his next project titled Kurup. He recently took to his Instagram account to announce that the film had wrapped up shooting.

The actor posted a picture of the movie’s clapboard that had pack up written on it. He also wrote a heartfelt message in the caption. He opened up about his experience of the film Kurup and thanked the people involved in the project. See the post here.

The movie is inspired by Sukumara Kurup. He is one of the most wanted criminals of South India. Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the role of Sukumara Kurup in the movie. The movie is being directed by Srinath Rajendran. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie also features a strong star cast of Sobhita Dhulipada, Indrajith, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

The makers also released a poster of the film recently. Dulquer Salmaan looked stylish and rowdy as Sukumara Kurup in the poster of the film. The actor looked stylish and sleek as he was seen dressed in a vintage suit that highlighted the character of yesteryear era. He was seen sporting a beard and a tinted sunglass. The first look of the film is being well received among his fans. The movie is being produced by his Wayfarer Films.

