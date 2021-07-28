Dulquer Salmaan's 'Bangalore Days' Co-star Nazriya Nazim Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Him

As Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his 35th birthday on Wednesday, wishes come pouring in for the actor from his friends and fans around the world. Amongst all the wishes, a special post by Nazriya Nazim, a popular actor and Dulquer's co-star from the film, Bangalore Days got the attention of netizens who are in awe of the bond the actors share with each other.

Nazriya Nazim’s birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan

Nazriya Nazim, best known for her performances in Malayalam movies, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute collage of pictures with Dulquer Salmaan in which they can be seen making funny faces while capturing the selfie.

In the caption, she referred to the special bond that they share and further went down the memory lane and reminisced their characters from the movie, Bangalore Days. She further penned down a letter from her movie character, Kunyi and wrote, “Happy happy birthday bum !!! It’s been a long journey as us ….n we will always be “kunyi and bum” to each other no matter what …. Thanx for being born n being there for kunyi always We love u so much n hope this year is only filled with happiness . You ,ama n mumu are my own ❤ Yours truly Kunyi!”

Dulquer Salmaan took to her Instagram handle and responded to her sweet birthday wish by writing "Kunyi Maa… Thank youuu.” Even several fans swamped the Instagram post with heart and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the actor while others dropped in birthday wishes for him. Some of them also praised them for how cute they looked together. Take a look at some of the reactions to Nazriya Nazim’s birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan on Instagram.



Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim were seen together in the film, Bangalore Days that released in 2014. The movie followed the lives of three cousins, Kunju, Kuttan and Aju who move to Bangalore together and live their childhood dream.

Dulquer Salmaan's latest

Dulquer Salmaan has a bunch of some of the highly-anticipated movies in his kitty that are expected to release soon. The actor is currently working on the movies namely Kurup, Salute, Hey Sinamika that have been slated to release this year. He is also gearing up for Yuddham: Tho Rasina Prema Katha which is expected to hit the screens next year.

