Dulquer Salmaan's Best Action Movies You Must Check Out; See List

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has appeared in a variety of roles onscreen and has fetched several awards including four Filmfare awards and one Kerala state award within a career less than a decade. Son of iconic actor Mammootty, the 34-year-old actor kickstarted his career with the action-drama film Second Show in 2012 which fetched him Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Let's take a look at Dulquer Salmaan's top 5 action movies-

Kammatti Paadam

Kammatiti Paadam has to Dulquer Salman's most popular action film which was highly critically acclaimed as well as a box office hit. Dulquer essayed the role of Mumbai slum dweller Krishnan, who returns to his village Kammattippaadam after his childhood friend Ganga calls him for help. The film shows how the Dalit community was forced to give up their lands to real-estate mafias and Krishnan finds him and his family in danger after a criminal past comes back to haunt them. The film won four Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Art Director, and Best Film Editing and at present holds an IMDB rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Kali

The 2016 film Kali starred Sai Pallavi opposite Dulquer and the film emerged to be a commercial and critical hit. The film shows Dulquer as a short-tempered person Sidhharth who often gets in conflicts with his wife because of his behavior. While his wife convinces him to change his behaviour, things take a turn when they stop by a roadside hotel which is run by a ruthless gangster, and Siddharth gets in trouble with a hotel staffer.

CIA: Comrade in America

The action-adventure film CIA: Comrade in America follows Aji who is a follower of Communism from Kerala. He travels to the USA illegally to stop the wedding of his girlfriend Sarah and reconcile things with her. He finds himself in deep trouble when he among many others gets caught by the American police while crossing the border. Interestingly, the film released on May 5, the birthday of Karl Marx historically known for his communist ideologies. Directed by Amal Neerad the film starred Karthika Muralidharan opposite Dulquer.

Theevram

The action thriller film Theevran is about the outburst of a young man towards the legal system. The film shows Dulquer as a mysterious man Harsha Vardhan who kidnaps an auto driver to his house cellar and brutally murders him after which he erases all the evidence. Despite several accusations, the police fail to get a piece of rock-solid evidence for the murder. Along with Dulquer, the film starred Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Vishnu Raghav, Riya Saira, and Anu Mohan.

Second Show

While released as Dulquer's debut film, Second Show still remains one of his top action movies. The film is set in the backdrop of varieties of criminal gangs in Kerala and revolves around a sand miner Hari whose life changes when gangster Vishnubuddhan makes him a part of his gang. However, when the gang leader murders his Friend Sunny, Hari turns against them seeks to avenge his murder.

