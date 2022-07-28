Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday: Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim & More Pen Wishes For 'Kurup' Star

Dulquer Salmaan received plethora of wishes from his fans, industry colleagues and family members on his 36th birthday today. Salmaan, who's gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Sita Ramam, was wished by stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim, Kunchacko Boban as well as Soorarai Pottru star Aparna Balamurali. Salmaan apparently threw a party for his close ones on his birthday eve, which Prithviraj missed as he's vacationing with his family.

Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim and more wish Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared a picture with 'his brother man' Dulquer, further wishing him love and luck for his films and more."Happy birthday, brother man! Time to pull another one of those all-nighters! All the very best for #SitaRamam and the year ahead! Looking forward to seeing you flying higher than ever!" Dulquer responded to Prithviraj's post by mentioning that the latter was 'missed' last night and hoped he was enjoying his vacation.

On the other hand, Nazriya Nazim shared an adorable picture with Dulquer his wife Amaal and Fahadh Faasil. In the caption, she wrote," Happy happy birthday to my darling bum! I love u so much ..What would I do without u n ama. Well …I never have to do without you guys."

Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas also shared a candid picture alongside Dulquer and mentioned, "Happy birthday brother!! have a wonderful year ahead!!." The National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali took to her Instagram story and stated, "Happy Birthday Dq! One of the kindest souls in have ever met. Wishing you the best! Waiting for #sitaramam." Kunchacko Boban too penned a long note for the 'amazing actor' Salmaan. Take a look.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @NAZRIYANAZIM/ @DULQUERSALMAAN/ @PRITHVIRAJSUKUMARAN)