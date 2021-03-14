Dulquer Salmaan's 'Charlie' & Other Similar Malayalam Films About Carefree Travellers

The role of Dulquer Salmaan in Charlie was essentially that of its titular character, who is a carefree drifter that lives by his ideologies and has a worldview that is different from those of the other characters in the film. The film, which was directed by Martin Prakkat, was bankrolled by Prakkat, Joju George & Shebin Backer. This article is essentially a list of all the films that are similar to Charlie, which was one of Dulquer Salmaan's films from the year 2015. Additionally, the similarities between the characters of the film that follow and those of Charlie will also be pointed out, should there be a parallel that can be drawn. Read on to see the entire list.

'Charlie' Trailer

1) Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

The 2013 film which tells the story of the life-changing journey that two friends embark on also features Dulquer Salmaan. The film, the title of which roughly translates to "Blue Sky, Green Sea, Red Earth", is directed by Sameer Thahir. This film sees Salmaan and Sunny Wayne play friends, both of which share similar traits to that of Salmaan's character in Charlie in one sense of the term or the other. The feature presentation, which was bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Carbon

The 2018 Travel Adventure film differs from Charlie in terms of the setting and the larger challenges that are faced by its central characters, but the theme of self-discovery is the parallel that makes Charlie and Carbon conceptually similar to each other. The film, which is a Venu Isc directorial, stars Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, and Praveena, to name a few. The film can be streamed on YouTube on a rental basis.

3) Guppy

Tovino Thomas fills in the spot of the archetypical philosophical wanderer in this story about a teenager that one day hopes to purchase a fully-electronic wheelchair for his ailing mother. It is then revealed that Thomas' character is one of the engineers who the people of the village that the film is set in have been waiting for. But, the viewers are soon to glean that worldview, outlook on life, and core philosophies that Thomas' character lives by are fairly unconventional, to say the least. The film can be streamed on YouTube after paying a fee.

4) Rani Padmini

Rani Padmini, a film which released in the same year as Dulquer Salmaan's 2015 outing, sees Manju Warrier and Rima Kallingal play its two central travellers. The film, much like Charlie and others on this list, explores the themes of self-discovery, self-realization, and transcendence, while on the front of the characters, both the central travellers of the film display an attitude that can be described as carefree. The film, which is directed by Aashiq Abu, can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

5) Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi

Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi is thematically different from other contenders on this list, but it is similar in terms of the efforts on the part of the makers towards the exploration of the geography of a locale and the delivery of a social message. The film tells the story of a group of Nature Enthusiasts led by Kunchacko Boban's Philipose John Varkley, who want to preserve a certain village that serves as the 2015 film's central character. The feature presentation can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.