Last Updated:

Dulquer Salmaan's Cop Drama 'Salute' To Witness An OTT Release In March; Deets Inside

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan announced that his upcoming crime thriller 'Salute' is set to premiere on March 18 via the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Salute

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DQSWAYFARERFILMS


Shortly after it was announced that Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming crime thriller Salute will be heading for an OTT release, makers have dropped the film's updated premiere date. After facing various postponements, the film will be coming out on March 18 via SonyLIV. Along with the release date, a new poster showcasing Salmaan as a no-nonsense vigilante with a gun in his hand was also revealed. 

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Diana Penty in her Malayalam debut along with Manoj K. Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy among others. The Hey Sinamika actor is also onboard as the producer with his banner Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute to release on March 18 via SonyLIV

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salmaan revealed the release date along with an intense-looking poster of him embarking on an investigation with a gun in his hand. The film will be streaming on the platform in the languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada. Take a look. 

READ | Dulquer Salmaan completes 10 million followers on Instagram; pens a note of gratitude

On Sunday, March 6, the actor announced that that film will be taking the digital route, after its January 14 theatrical release got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared a poster of him clad in a cop uniform, stationed on a Royal Enfield bike with a stick in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, "SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay."

READ | 'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan pens note for 'wonderful team' on release day

As per the film's trailer, the film will see Dulquer stepping into the shoes of  SI Aravind Karunakaram, who is trying to solve a murder mystery. The trailer promised an 'edge of the seat' thriller packed with high voltage content. The film's script has been penned by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, while  A. Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing. 

READ | 'Hey Sinamika': Where & when will Dulquer Salmaan-starrer have its OTT release?

Meanwhile, Dulquer was recently seen in the romance drama Hey Sinamika alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film marked the directorial debut of Brinda, while Jio Studios and Global One Studios jointly bankrolled it. According to reports by Tollywood Online, the romantic drama will release on the online streaming platform Netflix in April 2022.

READ | Is Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' heading for OTT Release? Everything we know so far

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DQSWAYFARERFILMS)

READ | 'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan's crime thriller opts for OTT release; to come out on SonyLIV

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dulquer Salmaan, Salute, Salute OTT release date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND