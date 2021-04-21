Dulquer Salmaan's First Glimpse As Lieutenant Ram Revealed On Ram Navami | Watch

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2021, the makers of the upcoming untitled movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, have released the first glimpse of South superstar Dulquer Salmaan's look from the film. The upcoming multilingual period drama will be a love story, set in the year 1964. Here is everything you need to know about Dulquer's look and the upcoming movie.

Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram

Hanu Raghavapudi's untitled movie was announced last year in July with Dulquer Salmaan portraying the main role. The production house behind the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, decided to reveal a glimpse of Dulquer's character on the occasion of Ram Navami 2021, as he will be playing the character of Lieutenant Ram. In the short teaser, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen in an Indian Army uniform with the name tag 'Ram'. His face wasn't revealed in the 10-second-long video, shared by Swapna Cinema's official Instagram handle. The post's caption read, "Lord Ram and his battle for love is legendary ðŸ’Œ

Witness to see our Lieutenant Ram's love saga soon!"

Fan reactions on the post

The official Instagram handle of Swapna Cinema has a following of 18.6k people and Dulquer's look as Lieutenant Ram garnered close to 3.8k views within less than half an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with heart and fire emojis while stating that they are eagerly waiting for the period drama's release.

More about Hanu Raghavapudi's movie

Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming untitled venture will star Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram and will be released in three South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is set in the year 1964 and is said to be a love saga with the backdrop of war. The music of the film has been given by Vishal Chandrashekar and has been bankrolled by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas.

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the biographical crime drama film Kurup as the titular character, along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. Salmaan will also be seen in the action thriller film Salute, which the actor recently finished filming. The actor will also star in the romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nakshatra Nagesh.

