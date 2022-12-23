Dulquer Salmaan's Note To Wife Amaal On 11th Anniversary: 'I Don't Know Where...'

Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable post for his wife Amaal Sufiya on the occasion of their 11th anniversary on his Instagram handle on Thursday. The 'Sita Ramam' actor shared a few pictures of him and his wife taken on different occasions.

His caption read: "Super late post! But you know today's been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram?"

Wishing his wife, Salmaan wrote, "Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own."

"To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us," Salmaan ended his note.

The 'Zoya Factor' actor's post caught the attention of many of his friends from the industry. His 'Sita Ramam' co-star Mrunal Thakur commented, "Happy anniversary." Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Aww happy anniversary lovelies."

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post below:

Dulquer Salmaan tied the knot in 2011

The 'Chup' actor married architect Amaal Sufiya in an arranged marriage on December 22, 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Maryam in 2017.

About Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, 36, is the son of Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty. Salmaan is an actor, playback singer, and film producer. The actor predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. He has also been part of many Telugu and Hindi films.

He was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' and the Bollywood film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist,' also starring Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.