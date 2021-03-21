Dulquer Salmaan's Top 5 Movies To Binge-watch As Per IMDb; From Ustad Hotel To OK Kanmani

The Indian film actor, playback singer, and producer, Dulquer Salmaan is known for his works in Malayalam films. The actor has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films and made his acting debut with Second Show in 2012. From drama and romance to comedy, the 34-year-old has worked in several movies. Here are the top five Dulquer Salmaan's movies according to IMDb.

Bangalore Days (2014)

Bangalore Days cast Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three siblings whose childhood dream was to relocate to Bangalore and as they do, it transforms their lives. The Anjali Menon directorial came out on May 13, 2014. Bangalore Days is one of Dulquer Salmaan's best movies according to IMDb with a rating of 8.3/10.

Ustad Hotel (2012)

Ustad Hotel is the story of an aspiring chef, Faizi, who fails to receive support from his father and therefore helps his grandfather to run his hotel in his hometown. Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Faizi while the late veteran actor, Thilakan, played the role of his grandfather Kareem. The film was directed by Anwar Rasheed. Dulquer was also nominated for Filmfare Award for the Best Actor 2013 for his role in the film. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.2/10.

Kammatti Paadam (2016)

The 2016's action/thriller Kammatti Paadam cast Dulquer Salmaan as Krishnan and Vinayakam as Gangadharan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Krishnan who returns to Kammattippaadam when his friend Ganga calls for help. The film is directed by Rajeev Ravi and has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10.

Karwaan (2018)

Karwaan is the story of two friends and a chirpy teenager who goes on a road trip from Bangaluru to Kochi with a dead body. Co-starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar, the film was the Hindi-debut of Dulquer. It was also the directing debut of Akarsh Khurana. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.

OK Kanmani (2015)

This romance/drama film portrays the story of Adi and Tara, two youngsters who are attracted to each other. The two do not believe in marriage and decides to live together. Dulquer Salmaan portrays the role of Adi while Tara is played by Nithya Menen. This Mani Ratnam directorial has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10 and comes in the list of Dulquer Salmaan's best movies.

Promo Image Source: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram