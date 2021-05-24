'Durga Mhantyat Mala' Cast: These Are The Marathi Actors That Star In This 2016 Film

Durga Mhantyat Mala is a Marathi film that was released in 2011. The film’s plot revolves around a Tamasha dancer named Durga who ends up losing her fiancé in a violent fight. She soon marries a psychiatrist named Dr. Vijay. But this second marriage is not an easy track for her or the happily ever after she dreamt about. She suffers tremendously at the hands of her husband’s family. So, does Durga rise up and fight for herself? Find out below who played Durga’s role in the Durga Mhantyat Mala cast and which other actors were part of this project.

Durga Mhantyat Mala cast list

1. Dipali Sayyad as Durga

Marathi actor Dipali Sayyad essays the role of Durga in this film. Dipali has worked tremendously in the Marathi film and television industry. Moreover, she is not only an actor but also a writer. Apart from Durga Mhantyat Mala, Dipali Sayyad has appeared in films like Chashme Bahaddar, Sasar Maze Daivat, and He Milan Saubhagyache. She has also appeared in plenty of dance reality shows and continues to make social appearances.

2. Milind Gawali as Dr. Vijay

Milind Gawali is also a critically acclaimed Marathi actor. He has marked his appearance in several Marathi and Hindi films. He is currently seen as Anirudh in Star Pravah’s show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte. Milind Gawali began working in the industry as a child actor and has appeared in films like Hum Bachche Hindustan Ke and Waqt Se Pehle. Till now Milind Gawali has worked in more than 40 films and more than 5 serials.

3. Usha Naik as Suguna

Usha Naik’s power-packed performance in this film is quite visible. But before, Durga Mhantyat Mala Naik has worked in several Marathi films. She began her career in films as a backup dancer and slowly became a supporting actor and bagged several lead roles. Apart from Durga Mhantyat Mala, Usha has appeared in films like Samna, Bhujang, Hirva Kunku, Halad Tuzi Kunku Vajata, etc. She also worked in two Hindi films namely Daddy and Dekha Pyar Tumhara.

4. Surekha Kudachi

Just like her Durga Mhantyat Mals cast member Surekha Kudachi is a dancer and actor. The Marathi actor is an Iavni dancer. She has worked in more than 50 Marathi and Hindi films. Moreover, Surekha has worked in Marathi dramas and has had an extensive stint in Marathi TV shows. Her Iavni dance performances are quite popular amongst her fans.

