DYK Ajith Kumar Appeared In Cameo Roles In These Films Including A Bollywood Movie?

Actor Ajith Kumar has become one of the most loved celebrities in South India. In a career spanning four decades and starring in more than 50 films, the 50-year-old actor has won several accolades including four Vijay Awards and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In the year 2001, he starred in the movie Dheena in which he played the role of unruly leader after which his fans started to call him 'Thala' which means leader in Tamil. While he is known for giving power-packed performances, he has also appeared in cameo roles in various films and one of them includes a Tamil version of a Bollywood film. Let's take a look at movies that features Ajith Kumar's cameo roles-

Movies that feature Ajith Kumar in cameo roles

Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen

Ajith Kumar's first cameo appearance was in the 1998 romantic film Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen. The film shows Karthik and Ramesh Khanna as two thieves Selvam and Bhaskar respectively, who make their living from the stuff they steal. Once they take the help of Radha, who is a housemaid, to hide them from people chasing them. Selvam learns Radha is an illegitimate child of the owner of the house Vishwanathan. Radha is then asked by Vishwanathan to marry his brother-in-law Sanjay, played by Ajith Kumar. Sanjay had asked for three months to think about it and he later agrees to marry her.

Ennai Thalatta Varuvala

Directed by K.S. Ravindran, Ennai Thalatta Varuvala is a 2003 Tamil film starring Vignesh as Santosh and Reshma as Vennila in the leads. The film starts with Vennila pretending to fall in love with Satheesh, played by Ajith after he wins a college competition. She makes fake promises of marrying him and ditches him on the wedding night. The whole situation leaves Satheesh in shock and he is hospitalized when he goes into a coma. His family and close ones launch a devious plan to take revenge on Vennila.

English Vinglish

English Vinglish was late Sridevi's comeback into films after a 15-year hiatus. While the film was made in Hindi, many people do not know that it was partially reshot for a Tamil version that featured Ajith Kumar in a cameo appearance. Ajith essayed the role of a passenger on a flight which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version. When Sridevi's character Shashi is invited by her sister to New York for a wedding she decides to go alone first to help her and then is to be joined by her family members. Upon boarding the flight, Shashi faces difficulty to understand air hostesses speaking in English and the passenger next to her, played by Ajith, guides her regarding the services on the plane.

IMAGE: STILL FROM VISWASAM TRAILER

