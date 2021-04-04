DYK Ammy Virk's Favourite Scene Was THIS From The Punjabi Film 'Qismat'?

Indian singer, actor, and producer Ammy Virk appeared in the Punjabi-language film Qismat opposite Sargun Mehta. The film, as well as its album, gained much popularity among the audience. A year ago, Ammy Virk had revealed his favourite scene from the film.

Ammy Virk's favourite scene from Qismat

On April 20, 2020, Amninderpal Singh Virk, popularly known as Ammy Virk, took to his Instagram handle to share his favourite scene from Qismat. The actor recorded the scene and posted it as an IGTV video. In the scene, Sargun Mehta, playing the role of Bani, is lying on a hospital bed. Shivjit, played by Ammy Virk, comes to visit her. In the caption, Ammy wrote 'That’s my favourite scene from QISMAT..... Which one is your favourite??? Sarbat da bhala hove , WAHEGURU BLESS U ALL ðŸ™ðŸ»...'.

Ammy Virk's Instagram was filled with likes and comments as he shared the video. Fans could not keep calm when the actor shared his favourite scene. Since the actor asked his 5.5 million followers about their favourite scene from the film, thousands of comments appeared in the comments section of the video. Most of the singer's fans wrote they liked the entire movie. Some also mentioned it would be hard to pick one scene. Many fans also claimed that Qismat is their favourite movie. Here's how the Punjabi actor's followers reacted to the video.

Details about Qismat

The romance-drama Qismat cast Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Bani and Shivjit who meet each other in Chandigarh. Things take a turn in their lives when they fall in love with each other. The film grossed over Rs. 31 crores after its release on September 21, 2018. Recently, Ammy Virk took to his Instagram to announce the sequel of the film. The actor wrote, '"Jinna soch na sake tu, ohna pyar karde aan" #Qismat2 releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept 2021' in the caption. Qismat 2 cast Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Tania in the lead roles. The film is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Promo Image Source: Ammy Virk's Instagram

