DYK Dhanush, On His Birthday, Had Visited A Dying Fan Who Was In The Last Stages Of Cancer

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is known to involve himself in various philanthropic activities. However, not many know that on one of his birthdays, he went to meet one of his fans to fulfil her last wish of meeting the actor in person. The actor went to meet this fan all the way to the hospital where his fan was getting her treatment done. Read further ahead to know Dhanush trivia.

Dhanush Trivia

According to an article by The New Indian Express, Dhanush went to meet one of his fans on his birthday in order to fulfil the fan’s last wish. One of the actor’s fans named Kotiswari had blood cancer, and as she was in the last stages of cancer, she shared a wish that she wanted to meet her favourite actor, Dhanush. The moment Dhanush came to know about this little fan, he went to meet her at Sri Ramachandra hospital where she was getting her treatment done and spent some quality time with her. Dhanush’s fan was delighted to meet her favourite actor and stated how she had no words to express her happiness.

Some of the other interesting Dhanush trivia include:

When Dhanush entered the South Indian film industry at the age of 16, he decided to change his name from Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja to Dhanush as he wanted to create a new identity.

The actor never thought of entering the acting field but wanted to become a chef. It was his brother Selvaraghavan who convinced him to enter the entertainment industry.

Dhanush’s Kolaveri Di was a huge hit among the fans but it is a lesser-known fact that he wrote the lyrics of this song in just six minutes.

The actor was even awarded the title of India’s ‘Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity’ by PETA.

An overview of Dhanush’s movies

Some of the finest Dhanush’s movies include Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Velaiilla Pattadhari, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, Kaadhal Kondein, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram, Thanga Magan, Anegan, Shamitabh, Kodi, Aadukalam, Venghai, Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Shamitabh, Maari 2, Asuran, Pattas and several others.

