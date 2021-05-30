DYK Dulquer Salmaan's Lead Role In 'Theevram' Was Initially Offered To Fahadh Faasil?

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the prolific actors in the Malayalam movie industry, gained a massive fan following through his versatile acting skills in a variety of movies in his career so far. It is a lesser-known fact that in one of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies, Theevram, he was not the first choice of the makers and it was another popular Malayalam actor who was almost cast for the lead role.

Dulquer Salmaan’s movie trivia: Theevram

According to reports by Movie Buff, Dulquer Salmaan was not the first choice of the makers to play the lead role of Harsha Vardhan in the film. The lead role was initially offered to the popular Malayalam star, Fahadh Faasil but due to the issue of date clash, he had to drop the film that was finally bagged by Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor dropped a movie named June in order to feature in Theevram due to a case of dates clashing.

Shikha Nair made her debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan with the movie, Theevram and it was also reported that director Roopesh Pethambaran purposely chose her as he thought it could be a great opportunity for the movie to showcase a new actor.

Theevram also became the second movie where actors Anu Mohan and Vishnu Raghav were seen together after their debut movie, Orkut Oru Ormakoot.

While the movie did not receive a positive review from the audience as well as from the critics, it was even criticised for its strong advocation on capital punishment and other arguments.

Theevram cast, plot & more

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Shikha Nair in the lead, other Theevram cast members included actors namely Riya Saira, Vinay Forrt, Amala Rose Kurian, Sajid Yahiya, P Sreekumar, Sreenivasan and many such talented actors from the movie industry. The movie revolved around an investigation of a murder mystery of a missing auto driver along with some mutilated body parts found at various locations. Released in 2012, the movie was bankrolled by V C Ismayil and was even dubbed in Hindi under the same title name in 2017 and also in Tamil under the title Aaththiram in 2016.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THEEVRAM TRAILER

