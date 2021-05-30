DYK Dulquer Salmaan's Lead Role In 'Theevram' Was Initially Offered To Fahadh Faasil?

Quick links:
IMAGE: STILL FROM THEEVRAM TRAILER
Dulquer Salmaan, one of the prolific actors in the Malayalam movie industry, gained a massive fan following through his versatile acting skills in a variety of movies in his career so far. It is a lesser-known fact that in one of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies, Theevram, he was not the first choice of the makers and it was another popular Malayalam actor who was almost cast for the lead role.
Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Shikha Nair in the lead, other Theevram cast members included actors namely Riya Saira, Vinay Forrt, Amala Rose Kurian, Sajid Yahiya, P Sreekumar, Sreenivasan and many such talented actors from the movie industry. The movie revolved around an investigation of a murder mystery of a missing auto driver along with some mutilated body parts found at various locations. Released in 2012, the movie was bankrolled by V C Ismayil and was even dubbed in Hindi under the same title name in 2017 and also in Tamil under the title Aaththiram in 2016.
