DYK Harrdy Sandhu Has Several Hit Songs But THIS Song Is His Favourite Track Among All!

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most sought-after musicians in the Punjabi as well as the Hindi industry after delivering several super hit tracks over the years. Harrdy Sandhu's songs like Kya Baat Ayy, Soch, and Backbone contributed to his success in Bollywood and the singer does not plan on stopping as he ventured into acting as well. The cricketer-turned-musician revealed his favourite track from his own songs.

What is Harrdy Sandhu's favourite track?

In an exclusive interview with B4U Entertainment, Salil Acharya asked the young artist about his music journey from Punjab to Bollywood and asked him about his favourite song from one of his own songs. After contemplating for a while, Harrdy revealed that Naah would be his favourite track of all time. Upon being asked the reason behind his choice, the singer revealed that he considered all the aspects while choosing.

In terms of preparation, Harrdy Sandhu worked the hardest for the song. From improving his physique to learning to dance, the 34-year-old singer revealed that Naah was the most challenging music video he had ever filmed. Salil Acharya went on to praise the singer for his dancing ability to which Harrdy said that he did not receive any training in dancing and had to practice for 15 days to shoot the Naah music video.

More on Harrdy Sandhu's music

In the same interview, the duo talked about Harrdy Sandhu's songs over the years and how he transitioned from a Punjabi singer to mixing western beats in his music. Harrdy Sandhu also revealed the singer he admired the most saying that he loved Arijit Singh's music and called him a 'legend'. He also mentioned a few Punjabi singers such as Master Salim and Sardool Sikander and expressed his love for their music.

Harrdy Sandhu's latest projects

The singer has delivered several hits over the years with his songs becoming a viral hit on the internet. Harrdy Sandhu has decided to venture into acting as he will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the biographical sports film 83 as Madan Lal. Recently, he took to Instagram to introduce his 'little brother' Romaana and his new song.