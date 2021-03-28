DYK Lijo Jose Pellissery Made A Cameo In Tovino Thomas' 'Mayaanadhi'?

Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery is well-known for his eccentric movies. The director has also received the awards for 'Best Director' multiple times. But he has also been seen on the silver screen several times in various roles. Similarly, Lijo Jose Pellissery was seen in the 2017 movie Mayaanadhi.

Mayaanadhi starred Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. While Tovino's character, John Mathew, is an orphan who grows up to be a thug, Aishwarya is an aspiring actor and Tovino's girlfriend in the movie, named Aparna aka Appu. In the movie, Aparna is seen going for many auditions including an ad shoot at Kasaragod in Kerala. It is a Maayanadhi movie trivia that Lijo Jose Pellissery has been featured as one of the directors in the movie called Director Len Prasad. Pellissery had scored an extended cameo in the movie.

Maayanadhi also has other actors making cameos. Aparna Balamurali appears as herself in the movie. Similar to Lijo, Basil Joseph has a cameo as Director Jinu, Soubin Shahir plays the role of Leona Lishoy's older brother and Shine Tom Chacko too makes an appearance in the movie. Maayanadhi was released on December 22, 2017, it received a rating of 7.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's cameos

In Oru Cinemakkaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery appears as himself. The movie is based on the life of an assistant director (Vineeth Sreenivasan) who aspires to become a successful director. His wife (Rajisha Vijayan) and he are star-crossed lovers as their family members don't approve of their marriage. The couple must find a way to be financially stable.

Darvinte Parinamam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and Chemban Vinod Jose as the antagonist. The movie follows a happy couple who move to the city of Kochi. The couple is expecting a baby. Their lives turn upside down when a gangster named 'Gorilla' Darwin's brother pushes the wife causing her a miscarriage. Prithviraj's character must take revenge for their loss.

In the movie, Lijo Jose Pellissery plays himself. Lijo has worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran in two movies, both of which have been critically acclaimed. The two movies were City Of God and Double Barrel.

Padayottam is a Malayalam gangster comedy film that features Ravi Singh, Biju Menon, Rahul Dev and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. The movie shows the gangsters facing many ups and downs with a comical twist. Lijo Jose Pellissery stars as Gangster Britto in Padayottam.

Image Credit: Lijo Jose Pellissery Fan account