DYK Mahesh Babu Romanced With THIS Dimpled Leading Lady From Bollywood Back In 1999?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest superstars of the South Indian cinema known for his charming looks and super hit movies. Although the actor still has not made a mark in Bollywood, he has worked with several Bollywood beauties throughout his career like Sonali Bendre, Bipasha Basu, and Amrita Rao. Did you Mahesh Babu also worked with one of the leading ladies of Bollywood in the late 90s?

Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta in Raja Kumarudu

Directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, Mahesh Babu and Preity worked in the 1999 drama Raja Kumarudu. The light-hearted story revolves around two strangers falling in love and facing objections from their family for their romance. The movie was an instant hit catapulting Mahesh Babu's success in the industry as it was his first movie in the lead role. Preity Zinta played the role of Rani while Mahesh Babu played the role of Raja. The movie bagged the Nandi Award for Akkineni Award for Best Home-viewing Feature Film in 1999.

Back in July 2020, the movie completed 21 years since its release and both the leading actors took this opportunity to get nostalgic about their experience. They both took to their social media to share their experience on the movie and thank the team for such a learning experience. Mahesh Babu thanked the director of the movie for making his first movie in the lead role 'something he will cherish'. Check out Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta's tweets here.

21 years and how ❤️❤️❤️



Thank you @Ragavendraraoba for making my first a super special one. The learning that came with the experience is something I'll always cherish. Extremely glad to have known and worked with you and our amazing team🤗#21YearsForRajakumarudu pic.twitter.com/OqRio9280o — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 30, 2020

More on Mahesh Babu's movies

The 45-year-old actor debuted as a child artist and established himself as one of the most sought-after actors by delivering many super hit movies. Working in over 25 movies, the actor has also bagged several accolades to his name including Filmfare and Nandi Awards. Okkadu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, 1: Nenokkadine, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Maharshi became some of his highest-grossing movies in the South Indian industry.

Enjoying a following of over 6.5 million followers on Instagram, the actor gives small glimpses of his personal and professional life to his fans via social media. From pictures with his family to promotional activity, Mahesh Babu shared several photos and videos on his Instagram. The actor is now all set to appear in Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

