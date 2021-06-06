DYK Mammootty Was Initially Offered The Lead Role In Mohanlal's 'Rajavinte Makan'?

Mammootty is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and talented actors of the South Indian movie industry and is counted as one of the greatest actors of the Indian Cinema. With a career spanning over 4 decades, the actor has given many unforgettable performances. Mammootty's contemporary Mohanlal is also often credited to have boosted the Malayalam movie industry's popularity. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are considered superstars of the Malayalam movie industry. But did you know that Mohanlal's superhit action movie Rajavinte Makan was originally offered to Mammootty?

Mammootty rejected Rajavinte Makan

Rajavinte Makan has, over the years, achieved cult status in the Kerela, and is often credited to have boosted the stardom of Mohanlal. The movie was significant in intensifying the stardom of Mohanlal in the late '80s. The character became a cult figure and his dialogues became popular among the youth. However, the movie was initially offered to Mammooty but the actor rejected the movie as reportedly he wasn't satisfied with the script. Released in 1986, the movie was among the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam movies of that year.

Some more Mammootty trivia

1. Mammootty has a degree in Law. He practised law for two years in Manjeri.

2. Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan is also a popular actor.

3. The actor has won the National Award for Best Actor 3 times.

4. Mammootty initially used the stage name Sajin in his early films.

5. The actor is regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema

Mammootty's latest and upcoming movies

The actor was recently seen in the 2021 supernatural horror mystery film The Priest. The movie marked the maiden collaboration of the Malayalam movie industries two superstars Mammootty and Manju Warrier. The veteran actor was next seen in the political drama One, starring Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique, Mathew Thomas, Ishaani Krishna, Gayatri Arun, and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. Mammootty played the role of Chief Minister of Kerala in the movie.

Mammootty will next be seen in the crime drama movie Bheeshma Parvam. The movie will also star Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi. The movie tells the story of Bheeshmavardhan, a dreaded gangster in the 1980’s Kochi.

