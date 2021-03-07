DYK Mammootty Was Reluctant To Do THIS For His Role In Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar?

Mammootty is a popular name in the Malayalam film industry, known for some of his iconic roles and movies. However, there are quite a few facts about the actor that many of his fans might not be aware of. One such unknown fact is related to his 2000 movie named Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which was directed by Jabbar Patel and also featured other popular names like Sonali Kulkarni, Govind Namdeo, Mohan Gokhale, and others.

Also read: Mammootty Was Almost Replaced By Mohanlal In Kadha Parayumbol! Did You Know?

Mammootty was reluctant to do THIS for his role as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Pic Credit: Stills from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

As per a report by Topmovierankings, the star had initially turned down the offer to star in the film as he was busy with other projects. Soon after, things worked out for the duo and Mammootty ended up portraying the leader on-screen. The report stated how the director had later revealed that the actor was reluctant to shave off his iconic moustache for the role. Mammootty later went on to win the National film award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Dr Ambedkar.

Also read: Did You Know Mammootty's Voice Was Dubbed By Sreenivasan In 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal'?

Here is some more Mammootty trivia for fans -

1. Mammootty's full name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail.

2. Mammootty used the stage name Sajin in his earlier films.

3. Mammootty has acted in over 400 films in his entire career.

4. Mammoothy has received the National award for best actor 3 times.

Also read: Do You Know Mammootty Was 'rejected' By Most Filmmakers During Early Days? Here's Why

5. Mammootty has received two honorary doctorate degrees, one from the University of Kerala in January 2010 and the other from the University of Calicut in December 2010.

6. Mammootty's role in Mathilukal was listed among the 25 greatest acting performances of Indian cinema by Forbes India in 2013 on the occasion of celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema.

7. The Government of India awarded Mammootty with the Padma Shri for his contributions to the arts in 1998.

Also read: Mammootty's Well-known Thriller Movies That You Shouldn't Miss; Check Out The List

A quick look at Mammootty's movies

Mammootty has a career that spans over 50 years. In this career, he has featured in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies. Some of his poopular movies are - Sangham (1988), Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu (1987), Vidheyan (1994), Pranchiyettan and the Saint (2010), Balyakalasakhi (2014), Peranbu (2018), Yatra (2019), White (2016).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.