DYK Manasi Parekh's Friends Were Jealous Of Her For Working With Vicky Kaushal?

Sumit Sambhal Lega actor Manasi Parekh received critical acclamation with her role of Vicky Kaushal's sister in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 release was one of the highest-grossing films of the year with the cast getting a huge amount of recognition. Manasi revealed an interesting fact about her friends she had to experience after acting in the superhit movie.

Manasi Parekh reveals an interesting fact

In an interview with DNA, the 34-year-old actor talked about the movie and her debut on the big screen in Bollywood. After gushing over Vicky Kaushal, Manasi revealed in the interview that all her friends were jealous of her for working with Vicky Kaushal. Her friends told her that they envied her for meeting and working with the Uri actor. Manasi funnily exclaimed, "Who wouldn't be jealous?" and said that anybody would be crazy if they weren't jealous.

Manasi Parekh on working Vicky Kaushal

In the same interview, Manasi opened up about her experience of working with a young actor. Talking about Vicky, Manasi stated that he is a "Lambi race ka ghoda" (he's in for a long haul). The actor constantly pushes himself for doing better and takes up new and challenging roles. Gushing more about Vicky, Manasi said that he is very generous and has no starry airs.

About Manasi Parekh's shows

Over the years, the actor was seen on the small screen with supporting roles through which she gained popularity among the viewers of India. Marking her debut in 2004 with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Manasi established herself as a television actor in 2005 through India Calling. Manasi Parekh's shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki earned her fame on the small screen.

A peek into Manasi Parekh's Instagram

Married to Parthiv Gohil, the actor often posts pictures and videos of her daughter Nirvi on her social media. Recently, the actor shared a fun video of her riding with her daughter in Gujarat while on a shoot. Manasi also shared a goofy video of herself dancing along with Vaibhav Talwar on the sets of an ad shoot.

Promo Pic Credit: Manasi Parekh Instagram