DYK Nag Ashwin Worked As An AD On Two Popular Films Before His Directorial Debut?

Nag Ashwin is an Indian film director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. Ashwin has given the critically acclaimed movie Mahanati to Telugu cinema under his direction. Before getting into direction, Ashwin spent quite some time as an Assistant Director for a bunch of films. He also assisted Sekhar Kammula with two of his films—Leader and Life Is Beautiful. Read on to know more about Nag Ashwin trivia.

Also Read: Prabhas' Upcoming Film Joined By Dani Sanchez-Lopez & Mickey J Meyer, Announces Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Trivia

Nag Ashwin began his film industry career as an assistant director for the psycho-thriller film 'Nenu Meeku Telus..?'. He then assisted Sekhar Kammula for the political drama romantic film Leader. The film was the silver screen debut of both Rana Daggubati and Priya Anand for the lead role and also Richa Gangopadhyay with her supporting role. Bankrolled by AVM Productions, the film was released in February 2010 and it went on garner positive reviews. After the success of Leader, Ashwin assisted Sekhar Kammula with his coming of age drama film Life is Beautiful.

In an Interview with MIT Post, Ashwin talked about his experience working with Sekhar Kammula. He described Kammula’s filmmaking process to be elaborate and a long journey. As an Assistant Director, he had to search for locations, actors, costumes, and more. He also had to go through the process of auditioning about 100 people and then work closely with 10 shortlisted actors until the director finally picked one. Ashwin said it would take more than a year and a half for the film-making of 2 hours on the screen. He revealed every decision including the bedsheet on the bed or the pair of glasses wore by the actor had a story behind it. He expressed working with Kammula made him appreciate the art form even more.

Also Read: Nag Ashwin Worked As Assistant Director For THESE Two Films Before He Became A Director

Nag Ashwin's movies

Nag Ashwin made his directional debut in 2015 with the coming-of-age philosophical drama film Yevade Subramantan. The film was not only a successful debut film for Ashwin but also a comeback film in the career of Nani. In 2018, his multilingual biographical film Mahanati, based on the life of late southern star Savitri, was another hit. Nag received the Filmfare Award for Best Director-Telugu at the 66th Filmfare Awards South. Mahanati was showcased in the Indian Panorama Mainstream section at the 49th International Film Festival of India and also won the 'Equality in Cinema Award' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2018. In his upcoming projects, Ashwin has teamed up with popular actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for a pan-Indian film which is tentatively named Prabhas 21.

Image Source: Nag Ashwin's Instagram

Also Read: Shruti Haasan Shares Selfie With Her "fav Boys" From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Promotions

Also Read: Director Siddharth Anand In Talks With Prabhas For An Action Thriller?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.