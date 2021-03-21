DYK Naga Chaitanya Reprised STR's Role In Telugu Version Of Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada?

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada is a Tamil language romantic action thriller film that released on November 11, 2016. The film starred Sillambarasan aka STR and Manjima Mohan in the lead role while Baba Sehgal played the role of a cop. Many people do not know that this movie was simultaneously made in Telugu and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni reprised the role of STR in the film. Read more to know about Achcham Yenbadhu Madamiyada trivia.

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni played STR's role in the Telugu version of AYM

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada was simultaneously shot in Telugu and was titled Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni played the role of STR whereas Manjima Mohan played the female protagonist in both versions. The film revolved around the character named Rajnikanth who is hesitant to reveal his true identity. Things change for him when he falls for a girl named Leela. When they both learn about an evil conspiracy planned against her parents, Rajnikanth steps up to protect them. The film was released on November 11, 2016, two days after demonetization in India which affected their box office collection. The film received mixed reviews from critics and Manjima Mohan won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut- South.

Details of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni's movies

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is the son of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. He made his acting debut with the Telugu action film Josh in 2009 for which he won the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut-South. He next starred in the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave alongside debutant Samantha and the film earned him a nomination for Filmfare Award South for Best Actor. He then went on to star in several successful Telugu films including 100% Love, Manam, Premam, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Majili, Venky Mama, and many more. In 2014 Chaitanya, appeared in a period drama Manam which also featured his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao and father Akkineni Nagarjuna and he won SIIMA Award for Best Actor(critics) and Nandi Award for Best Supporting Role for this film. On the professional front, Chaitanya will be next seen in the romantic drama Love Story with Sai Pallavi. He is currently busy with the shooting of Thank You, which is directed by Vikram Kumar.

