DYK Nithya Menen Began Her Career With An English Film, 'The Monkey Who Knew Too Much'?

Nithya Menen has worked in the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada as well as the Hindi film industry. Nithya Menen had played a lead role in films like Psycho, Praana, O Kadhal Kanmani and Mersal. Nithya made her debut in the film industry with a Kannada film Seven O’Clock but did you know she originally made her debut at the age of 8, with an English film?

All about Nithya Menen's debut movie

Nithya Menen first made her debut as a child artist, with an English film The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. She was around 8 years old when she first appeared on the silver screen. The film released in 1998 and Nithya was seen as Tabu’s sister in the film. The film was shot in Kerala and Nithya made a cameo appearance in the film, in a few scenes. Some of her footages from the film are available on the internet. Nithya played an uncredited role in the film, and so did popular Bollywood actor Tabu.

Nithya Menen was born in Banglore and got a chance to appear in a film at a very young age. However, she has revealed in many of her interviews that she wished to become a journalist. She studied Journalism at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and becoming an actor was never on the cards. Later, Nithya found Journalism unappealing and moved to filmmaking. She enrolled in a cinematography course at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. During one of her entrance exams, she met Nandini Reddy who convinced her to take up acting and later cast Nithya as the lead actor in her first Telugu film.

On the professional front, Nithya Menen will be seen in a Telugu as well as a Malayalam film. She will be seen in Gamanam and Kolaambi. Her upcoming film Gamanam is an anthology film directed by Sujana Rao. The film stars Shriya Saran, Suhas, Charuhasan, Ravi Prakash and Bithri Sathi along with Nithya, in a cameo appearance. Her upcoming film Kolaambi is a drama film directed by Rajeev Kumar. It stars Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan, along with Nithya in the lead roles.

(Image Source: Still from the movie The Monkey Who Knew Too Much, Nithya Menen/Instagram)