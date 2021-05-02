DYK Niti Taylor's 'Pelli Pustakam' Is A Remake Of South Korean Rom-com 'My Little Bride'?

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor has an impressive number of popular movies and shows under her belt and one of them is the 2013 Telugu rom-com Pelli Pustakam. The movie was directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti and starred Niti Taylor and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles. But did you know that the movie is a remake of another popular International rom-com?

Pelli Pustakam is a remake?

The movie Pelli Pustakam is a remake of the South Korean romantic-comedy My Little Bride directed by Ho-Joon Kim. The 26-year-old actress's movie Pelli Pustakam followed the story of Niti getting married to a boy of her Grandfather's choice but is secretly in love with her boyfriend. The plot then showed her husband trying to win over his wife's heart which he eventually succeeds in doing.

The plot of the South Korean movie, starring Moon Geun-young and Kim Rae-won, also followed a similar plot with the movie taking place in a school. Upon its release, My Little Bride became the second most popular domestic Korean movie of the year. On the other hand, Niti Taylor's Pelli Pustakam did not score well at the box office and was also bashed for its poor execution and story by the critics.

Niti Taylor's movies

The young actress gained popularity on the small screen with her portrayal in MTV's popular teen drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actress acted in several shows over the years such as Webbed, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Khatra Khatra Khatra. Niti Taylor's movies such as Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pelli Pustakam, and Love Dot Com are all released in Telugu. Niti has also appeared in several music videos like Parinde ka Pagalpan, Halka Halka Suroor Hai, and Fans Nahi Friends.

Pelli Pustakam trivia

Interestingly, My Little Bride is a remake of My Wife Is 18, a Hong Kong movie released in 2012 starring Charlene Choi and Ekin Cheng. Pelli Pustakam was Niti Taylor's second movie in the Telugu industry and her name in the movie was Niti as well. The movie also featured Nagineedu as Satyam and Taraka Srinivas in the supporting roles.

