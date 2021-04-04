DYK NTR Jr Is A Trained Dancer In THIS Indian Classical Dance Form? Read More

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, known as NTR Jr by his fans, has a career in South Indian cinema spanning over 20 years. The 37-year-old actor is known for perfecting his shots in a single take, from romance to action. But did you know, NTR Jr is not only an excellent performer when it comes to stunts or drama but he is also a trained dancer. Check out NTR Jr's trivia and read about some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

A trained dancer in Indian dance form

The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava star is admired by his fans and followers for his daredevil stunts and fun dance sequence. What some might not know is that NTR Jr is a trained dancer in an Indian classical dance form. According to IMBD, the actor is a trained Kuchipudi dancer, a dance form from Andhra Pradesh. The actor is fond of many Indian classical art forms and has participated in several events and shows in his younger days.

A look at NTR Jr's movies

Endearing called 'Young Tiger' by his fans, NTR Jr has an impressive collection of movies under his belt. One of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema, the actor stepped into the cinema industry as a child artist. He established himself as a lead actor in the movie Student No. 1 in 2001. NTR Jr's movies like Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Nannaku Prematho and Jai Lava Kusa are quite popular. The veteran actor is now all set to star alongside Alia Bhatt in RRR, releasing in October this year.

NTR Jr's Trivia according to IMBD

1. The South Indian star has a massive fan base in Japan after the release of his movie Baadshah in 2013.

2. Apart from acting and dancing, the actor proved to be a triple threat after lending his voice to the songs Olammi Tikka and Geleya Geleya.

3. The actor was critically injured after he met with an accident on the 27th of March.

4. NTR Jr is the grandson of Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri an actor and director.

5. NTR Jr is a father of two sons Bhargava Ram Nandamur and Abhay Ram Nandamuri.

Promo Pic Credit: NTR Jr IG.