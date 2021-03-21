DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Asked To Grow A Beard At The Age Of 19?

Aiyyaa actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his versatile acting. He made his debut in the film industry at the mere age of 19. Since then he has worked in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood films. However, a Prithviraj Sukumaran trivia is that the actor was asked to grow a beard for his first film, Nandanam.

In the movie, Prithviraj played the role of Manu a man who fell in love with his housemaid. The housemaid, played by Navya Nair, is a devotee of Lord Krishna. While the rest of the family frowned upon their relationship and fixed Manu's marriage with another woman, all things fall into place when a stranger named Unnikrishnan enters their lives.

The director of the movie, Ranjith had asked the younger Prithviraj Sukumaran to appear more mature than his original age. In the movie, he would have to play the role of a man who is more than 20 years old. Therefore, Prithiviraj was asked to grow a beard for his debut movie, according to Top Movie Rankings. The movie has a high rating of 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The actor has flaunted his beard several times for many movies since his first film. Those movies include Molly Aunty Rocks, Chakram, My Story, Darvinte Parinamam and many others. Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen in a long-bearded look in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

On March 16, 2021, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of his next movie, Barroz. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the upcoming movie's script. The script was finalised on March 5, 2021, and was a confidential copy that was shared by the star. Barroz will mark the directorial debut of Mollywood star Mohanlal.

Prithviraj will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana. According to the trailer of the movie, Prithviraj plays a suspect who is interrogated by a cop, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film is produced under Prithviraj's productions.

Another one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies to be released in 2021 includes Cold Case. The movie is based on the crime thriller genre and will show Prithviraj as a police officer. Reportedly, the film will have neither action scenes nor crowd scenes which made it easier for the film to be shot during the coronavirus pandemic. Cold Case is set to release on April 9, 2021.