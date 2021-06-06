DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Initially Offered The Lead Role In Film 'Diamond Necklace'?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most well-known actors in the Malayalam movie industry. The actor has given several unforgettable performances throughout his career. But did you know the actor was initially offered the movie Diamond Necklace which later went onto Fahadh Faasil?. Read on.

Prithviraj Sukumaran rejected the movie Diamond Necklace?

Diamond Necklace is a romantic drama movie about a Dubai-based oncologist Dr Arun Kumar and the end of his luxurious life after meeting three women from different lifestyles. The role of Arun Kumar was initially offered to Prithviraj Sukumaran but the actor rejected the movie. The reason for the rejection has not been revealed by the actor yet. The role later went onto Fahadh Faasil who was widely praised for his performance.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday wishes for Mohanlal

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram and wished the veteran actor Mohanlal on his birthday. The duo worked together on the screen for the action movie Lucifer which was directed by Prithviraj and featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj wished the veteran actor and wrote "This was Day 1 of Lucifer shoot. If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan by now. Will hopefully get there soon enough. Happy birthday Stephen! Happy birthday AbRaam. Happy birthday Laletta!".

Upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies

The actor will be seen in the black comedy crime thriller film Bhramam. The movie is a remake of the hit Hindi movie Andhadhun. The movie also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Mamta Mohandas and Shankar. He will next be seen in the biographical survival drama film Aadujeevitham, which is an adaption of the novel of the same name, by Benyamin. The movie will also star Amala Paul in the lead role opposite Sukumaran. The actor is also all set to feature in the fantasy adventure Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The movie stars Mohanlal in the title role along with Shayla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, and Rafael Amargo in supporting roles. The movie will be directed by Mohanlal and will mark the veteran actor's directional debut. A few of Upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies also include Cold Case, Kaduva, Theerppu, and Empuran.

IMAGE: PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN'S INSTAGRAM

